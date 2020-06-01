Samoa's 58th year of independence was celebrated in Hastings for the first time with a rousing rendition of the national anthem sung by Moira Fomai.

Samoa achieved its independence on June 1, 1962, and 58 years later Hastings District Council celebrated the day in its first post-lockdown event in council chambers.

Bishop William Ah Kiong led the attendees in lauga [prayer] and said he was "humbled" by the council's acknowledgement.

"I am humbled the council has publicly recognised our people," he said.

He talked about celebrating the Samoan language in Samoan language week and said, in many respects, it was what the community was grateful about for the day and the acknowledgement of it.

"The theme for Samoan language week was 'Tapena sou oso mo lau malaga' which in means 'Prepare yourself a gift for your travels", he said.

"This year's theme urged people to prepare for the journey ahead. It highlighted the need to honour, respect and share the gifts of life's journey, the gift of gratitude, respect, citizenship, charity, love and honour.

"Samoa and NZ have links which go way back and the day is an acknowledgement and celebration of those."

A flag-raising ceremony was also held outside the Hastings District Council building to recognise and celebrate the Pasifika and Samoan community of Hastings.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the event celebrated freedom for Samoa to celebrate freedom.

"This is the very first time we are celebrating Samoan Independence Day," Hazlehurst said.

"To see our two flags flying together is spectacular. Through the strength of our relationship we will live and prosper together."

The strength of the Pasifika community in Hastings shone during the recent Covid-19 emergency, she said.

"They rallied around to work with Tihei Mauri Ora to help hundreds of our vulnerable whanau get through the lockdown.

"Today was a wonderful chance to show our love and support for our Samoan community, who are an important part of our culturally rich and vibrant district."

Flaxmere councillor Peleti Oli instigated the initiative to recognise the Pasifika community, who comprise the largest ethnic group in the district after European and Maori, in Hastings

Oli said he wanted to do something special to recognise the contribution of the Pasifika and Samoan community to Hastings.

"This was an acknowledgement of our belonging to the fruit bowl of New Zealand and I'm hoping if other ethnicities see the flags they will feel inspired to also celebrate their special identity," he said.

He talked about his own beginnings as a student in Hastings Boys' High where his Samoan background was acknowledged and celebrated.

"I had signed up for art school, and I remember in the very first class I was five minutes late."

Oli's art teacher was David Waugh (retired), a "much-loved" teacher.

"He turned me around, and I thought he would tell me off, but he didn't," he said.

"He booted me in my backside, I think it was a size nine."

The Samoan and Pasifika community came together to celebrate Samoan's 58 year of Independence. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said Waugh took every chance he could to help the Samoan kids in school.

"At that time we didn't have musical instruments, so he would collect old trees, bring them in after a storm, carve them out as musical instruments so we had something to play with."

To'osavili Nigel Bickle was the keynote speaker at the event and he said the event was a prime example of celebrating diversity in the region.

The title of To'osavili was bestowed on Bickle by Poutasi village high chief Tuatagaloa Joe Annandale.

"Tuatagaloa Joe Annandale is the chief of my village over in Samoa. Poutasi was one of the first villages to send RSE workers to Hawke's Bay," Bickle said.

"The celebration acknowledges the tremendous contribution Samoa makes to the fabric of Heretaunga," Bickle said.

Bickle, former deputy chief executive of Immigration New Zealand of eight years, said seeing the election of the first Pacific councillor in the form of Oli was also key to showcasing the social and cultural contribution of the Pacific and Samoan community.

"We have a large Pacific community and every year during harvest season we get around 5000 RSE workers coming in to work.

"It is important to acknowledge and celebrate their contribution to the social fabric of our region."