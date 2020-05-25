While the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown did hit the real estate market in Dannevirke it's been back to business since alert level 3.

Professionals Tararua/CHB manager Geoff Waterworth said while sales were sporadic there had been plenty of inquiries.

"During alert level 3 it was a bit difficult as we couldn't show properties as easily," Waterworth said.

But with the move to level 2, this had changed and sales consultants were once again able to show buyers through properties, with restrictions.

Advertisement

There had also been a return to staging open homes, although these had strict guidelines.

He said what hadn't changed was the struggle to get properties to list.

Harcourts Dannevirke owner Heatha Edwards said while sales had slowed slightly she was very positive.

"Over lockdown, we received an astounding offer on an exceptional Dannevirke property.

"What we do love is the fact that small town New Zealand is still showing strong demand for properties in both Tararua and Central Hawke's Bay. We tend to ignore the doom and gloom."

Edwards believes Covid-19 will contribute to a lifestyle rethink by city dwellers.

"I think they will be wondering why they live in the city, have three jobs and two mortgages when you can move to a smaller town and have more space and a nicer way to live."

She said from the figures she had seen there had been a big surge in Auckland and Wellington people clicking to view small town properties.

Advertisement

"I expect to see an influx of city people, turning the current trickle into a stream. I see nothing but positives."

She said there had been a huge surge of expatriate New Zealanders looking to return home as well as interest from United Kingdom and United States residents.

"New Zealand is regarded as being clean and healthy and I'd like to think that it would be the first port of call. As a country, we have got it all, from mountains to sea.

"I see nothing but good going forward."

Craig Boyden of For Homes For Farms shared that positive outlook.

"We've seen a number of young ones cut short their OE and return to town. This is the perfect opportunity to keep them here."

Boyden said in terms of the market it was now back to where it was in early April.

"Listings identify to the same period last year as do sales. We see very little difference."

He believes there will be an increase in the number of people seeking larger properties.

"The people who have larger sections and hobbies weren't bored during lockdown. This was the most apparent thing to come through so I am expecting interest in lifestyle blocks to increase."

He said the effect of the lockdown on rural property sales was hard to gauge as heading into winter was traditionally not an active time in the market.

"I think recovery from the drought will have more impact on the industry that Covid-19.

"China is showing signs of returning to the market place relatively aggressively.

"When Europe and the United States get back to the market I think New Zealand products will be extra sought after simply because of our image and our lockdown. New Zealand is getting a lot of international airplay about the fact that we have almost beaten Covid-19."