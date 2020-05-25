Central Hawke's Bay District Council has announced the allocation of $13,061 through the Creative Communities Scheme New Zealand, within the local arts and culture sector.

Funding is made available for distribution to groups, or individuals for local arts projects taking place in CHB which encourage community involvement or supports diversity or youth engagement.

This round's successful recipients will receive funding, ranging from $895 to $2200, to cover activities including weekly art classes at the Paul Hunter Centre, a comedy play at the Waipukurau Little Theatre and the annual Summer Series at Nelly Jull Park.

Performing arts students from CHB College will take to the stage in a production of The Lion King and perform music and drama at local primary schools, retirement homes and other community-based settings, thanks to the Creative Communities Scheme.

Funding will also help support the celebration of 50 years for the Arts and Crafts Corner in Otane, the Matariki New Year in Takapau, and the inaugural readers and writers festival for CHB, a new addition for the CHB community.

"It's important for our local arts and culture to continue to thrive and grow, especially in these unprecedented times as we deal with the impacts of Covid-19. The variety of projects benefiting from the Creative Communities Scheme will be a positive addition to our local events calendar in the coming months," says councillor Jerry Greer, strategy and wellbeing committee member.

Further to the Creative Communities Scheme, Creative New Zealand has recently announced its first phase Emergency Response package, a $16 million investment to be distributed to the arts sector through to June 30 and the possibility of a second phase of funding beyond June 2020.

The arts community can find out more details about the Emergency Response Package by visiting www.creativenz.govt.nz

A detailed list of successful applicants of the Creative Community Scheme can be found at www.chbdc.govt.nz