

Local cafes and restaurants are beginning to recover but support from locals and a new twin cities' council initiative is "vital" to remaining in business, said Kolachi Eatery co-owner Jenna Floyd.

The café had its full breakfast, lunch menu and coffee available but is not doing cabinet food.

"We are definitely excited to be back, see some faces and doing what we love to do," she said.

Locals can organise contactless pick-up through the Qoco app or delivery through DeliverEasy.

Advertisement

So far, these new systems have gone smoothly with 200 cups of coffee and about 45 meals ordered on Tuesday when Kolachi was able to reopen.

The eatery's Emerson St location normally relied heavily on foot traffic.

"Locals need to recognise that to keep Hawke's Bay going they need to support businesses or there will be a lot who are unable to open at all shortly.

"I know it's a hard time, it's scary and unknown for everyone but whatever you can do, even if it is just liking and sharing posts [on social media] if you don't have any money to spare helps.

"Not knowing what is going on and how long it will last, it's just the unknown."

Jenna Floyd said contactless pickups had gone smoothly and customers were distancing well. Photo / Paul Taylor

Supporting local businesses is part of Hastings District Council and Napier City Council's response recovery plans.

As part of the Hastings District Recovery plan the council are looking at establishing a Hastings Business Hub.

The hub is intended to connect people with jobs and offer business support.

Advertisement

"The hub will be a place where central and local government can come together with our partners such Business Hawke's Bay, the Chamber of Commerce, Hastings and Havelock North Business Associations to offer targeted support for our business community," Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

"There are jobs out there and it's about making sure people know what job opportunities are available.

"Just as we've been connecting our young people to work and training through our Youth Connectors programme in Hastings, there is also an opportunity to use the hub to redeploy and train our people and grow our skilled workforce."

Subscribe premium

The council is hoping to use Functions on Hastings for the hub which is a big enough space to manage social distancing.

The council met on Thursday to discuss new initiatives and business support and Hazlehurst said they want to get the hub up and running as soon as possible.

Napier City Council has a support local page on their website and said there are plans for further initiatives.

"We aim to assist Napier to come through this period as best as possible and have a 'Go Local' initiative in the pipelines," Napier mayor Kirsten Wise.

The Response Recovery has fallen under councillor Sally Crown's portfolio.

"The situation is a moving feast and we recognise we can't fully anticipate what is going to happen next.

"But our approach of considering economic and social recovery side by side, with contribution from many aspects of council, we hope to provide a well-planned and well-rounded response that is definitively Napier," she said.

The council is also helping businesses to make a plan, and provide rent and rates relief where central government help is not available.