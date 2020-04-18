Twenty out of 41 people with Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay have recovered.

The region's total remains at 41 with no new cases reported by the Ministry of Health today.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said it was pleasing half of the region's confirmed cases had since recovered from COVID-19.

"We have now swabbed 2797 people in Hawke's Bay for COVID-19 and I am cautiously optimistic that we are continuing to see the return of negative results.," said Dr Eyre.

"It is very pleasing news to have five straight days of no new cases. However, we must continue to test anyone unwell with symptoms, even if mild, to ensure we have the most accurate picture of any potential COVID spread in our region," she said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Anyone showing symptoms, even if mild, should contact their GP or phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for free to be assessed for testing.