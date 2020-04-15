Hawke's Bay councils have submitted a joint bid for $314 million of government investment funds for infrastructure projects relating to stormwater, wastewater and drinking water.

To reduce the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, earlier this month the Government announced it would be seeking significant "shovel ready" infrastructure projects that would be ready to start as soon as the construction industry returned to normal.

The mayors of Central Hawke's Bay, Hastings, Napier, Wairoa and the chairman of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council made the submission, identifying water as the number one priority for the region.

The programme of 67 regional planned infrastructure projects submitted in the application to Crown Infrastructure Partners Ltd were not new projects, having already been factored into the 3 waters review business case to be considered by councils later this year.

Hastings District Council Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the joint approach to 3 waters would ensure value for money while also generating broader outcomes for the economy. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings District Council Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that in addition to improved drinking water quality and improved environmental outcomes, it would be value for money to do it regionally.

She estimated that if approved the substantial investment programme would equate to around an extra 360–490 jobs in the construction sector.

"Taking a joint approach in the delivery of this work will achieve greater benefits for our region such as upskilling our people, encouraging the use of local subcontractors and suppliers and the use of Maori and Pasifika suppliers."

The application noted that for the smaller district councils of Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay, the cost of drinking water and wastewater supply was disproportionately greater for ratepayers of those communities.

"Covid-19 is going to exacerbate affordability issues for our ratepayers as employment opportunities are reduced," Wairoa District Council Mayor Craig Little said.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said in the first week of April Napier have already seen a reduction of 80% in spending from international cards compared to the same week last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay already has a significant water security work programme under way with the support of $30.6m from the Provincial Growth Fund, led by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

Chairman Rex Graham said the money was being invested in capital projects relating to water storage, flow enhancement and managing the region's aquifers.

"Water security is key to our resilience and prosperity, particularly for the region's primary horticultural and cropping areas of the Heretaunga Plains and the Ruataniwha Plains which are significant contributors to our economy.

"Post Covid-19, we believe it will be the key to getting our economies flowing once again."

It is expected a decision relating to the bid would likely be made by Government in late May.