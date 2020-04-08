

Dannevirke police are generally happy with the response to the Covid-19 lockdown, but they say the message still isn't getting through to some people.

Sergeant Gary McKernon said there has been a large amount of compliance and for the most part, the community should be proud of itself.

"Unfortunately we still have some people who aren't complying for various reasons and we are still trying to educate as many of those as possible."

Sergeant McKernon said police still had the occasional group of youths meeting at play parks or skateboard areas, which simply isn't allowed.

He said police had been receiving a large volume of calls regarding people not complying with lockdown.

"We ask that everyone does their bit and this includes anyone planning a trip out to the beach or going hunting."

He said police followed up as many of the calls regarding non-compliance as they could but officers also had to attend to their other work.

"However, that said, if we are in a position to, we will follow up for any area."

Sergeant McKernon said there had been some reports of supermarket staff being abused.

"These people are working to ensure we have access to the essentials we need to live. In small communities like ours we have few options so why you would choose to abuse the very people you are relying on to get your food is beyond me."

There had been a slight increase in family harm incidents.

"Our partner agencies are still working and offering support to those families," McKernon said.

Police had also seen an increase in burglaries within the area.

Rural areas in particular had been subject to burglaries with outbuildings being the focus.

"I would ask everyone to ensure they have valuable items locked away. But people also need to make sure they have serial numbers for items so we can reunite people with their belongings if they are recovered.

"Chainsaws appear on our stolen lists quite often and with stores being closed people are unlikely to be able to get serial numbers from the store they purchased it from at the moment so take note of the serial numbers now."

Sergeant McKernon said he would encourage everyone to stay at home where possible throughout this lockdown period, not just this Easter weekend.

"All the emergency services are working hard to help and reduce their own exposure to make sure we actually have emergency services available.

"Every time someone heads out for a drive they risk being in an accident."

Sergeant McKernon said this was a risk police deal with most days, but in the current situation people were risking the lives of those turning up to help.

"It's simple, if it isn't essential, stay home."