Police are on the hunt for driver of an abandoned car near Bay View which was linked to suspicious behaviour.

Officers received a report of a vehicle about 2.45pm on Thursday that was seen travelling along Main North Road, SH2.

The vehicle, an early 2000s model of a maroon coloured Holden Commodore, was then abandoned in the Bay View area and the driver fled on foot.

A witness at the scene said that the vehicle had damage which he believed was sustained on SH2 in front of Hawke's Bay Airport, where road barriers were knocked over, and at the Westshore roundabout.

A tow has been requested by police for the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing.