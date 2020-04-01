

A teddy bear on the roof, a Winnie the Pooh with a mask and even a make-shift Magpies fan are among the site's children can see around Hawke's Bay.

The Going on a Bear Hunt scheme has seen households all around the region place teddy bears in the window to give children a chance to go on a bear hunt when out the house.

The nationwide initiative, set up by Hamilton-based Annelee Scott, has picked up momentum with hundreds already participating.

Havelock North resident Cara Miller attempts to spread positivity with her teddy bear. Photo / Cara Miller

In Havelock North, Cara Miller said she began to partake in the rapidly growing game after posts from fellow Hawke's Bay residents on social media.

"We saw a post on Facebook saying people were starting a bear hunt for all those who are out walking with kids," she said. "Honestly, the joy it has bought to the little ones walking past has been so worth it.

"There have been some pretty awesome efforts too. We just wanted to bring a little happiness to such a terrible time."

Waipukurau mother Jenni Scott said the town's recycling day inspired her latest creation. Photo / Jenni Scott

Waipukurau mother of four Jenni Scott said the recent weather has meant her teddy has had a change of scenery.

"Unfortunately, with the wet weather our bear has been stuck indoors a lot," she said.

"Today is recycling day here, so our bear is doing his bit in the window. But, he has got lots of costume ideas to fill in the next few weeks."

Scott and her family have been dressing their cuddly bear in a new outfit every day to bring some "light relief and distraction" for passers-by.

Four teddy bears make their way onto a roof on Chaucer Rd North, Napier. Photo / Ken Simpson