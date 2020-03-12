Police are responding to a crash near Otane where a van has crashed into a tree.

Officers were notified of the crash on Kairakau Rd at 4.25pm with St John and Fire also notified.

The van was believed to have driven down a driveway were it collided with a tree.

St John ambulance staff were notified of the crash 10 minutes before Police and sent out a helicopter and one ambulance.

Two people received moderate injuries and were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital by the road ambulance.

