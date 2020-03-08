Te Matau ā Māui Health Trust has appointed two more GPs to Health Hawke's Bay – Te Oranga Hawke's Bay's board of directors.

Hawke's Bay GPs Dr Darran Lowes and Dr Nicola Toynton are the new directors of the Primary Health Organisation Board.

They join chairman Bayden Barber, Jeremy Harker, Dr Kiriana Bird, Na Raihania, Chrissie Hape, Andrew Lesperance and Leigh White.

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay Hospital incorrectly placed gang member's breathing tube, killing him

• Safety fears as heat takes toll at Hawke's Bay Hospital

• Premium - Hastings to get $70m private hospital, right next to public hospital

• Hawke's Bay Hospital asks people to avoid Emergency Department

Advertisement

Trust chairman Dr Tony Edwards said the trust had worked constructively with the Hawke's Bay Faculty of the Royal New Zealand College of GPs (RNZGP) to increase GP representation from one to three directors.

"From the outset, the trust endeavoured to select a balanced board with a broad skillset that represented the grassroots Hawke's Bay community and health sector. We worked with the faculty and agreed to appoint additional directors to ensure we maintained general practice representation.

"We interviewed three suitable candidates put forward by the college and were impressed with the applications from Dr Lowes and Dr Toynton - we believe they will complement our existing directors," Dr Edwards said.

RNZGP Hawke's Bay Faculty chairwoman, Kerryn Lum, was pleased the trust and the faculty were able to work co-operatively.

"I'm confident that this signals the development of a stronger, more positive relationship," Dr Lum said.

"It's important that GPs are represented well around the board table as we are not only the providers of care, but also the main business owners and employers in general practice."

Board chairman Barber welcomed the new appointees.

"I am happy the trust has made two more general practice appointments as they will bring much in terms of clinical experience to the table, which will add to the current skill mix we have. I look forward to working with them in improving community health outcomes," he said.

Advertisement

Dr Lowes and Dr Toynton will attend their first meeting on March 18.