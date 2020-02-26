

This year's Tararua Art Exhibition has attracted more than 250 entries – a record for the event now in its sixth year.

It is open to artists across the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region, and Tararua artists in particular are encouraged to enter.

One of the organisers, Paula McCool, said many entries were from first-time entrants to the exhibition.

"We are really pleased that most of last year's exhibitors have entered again and this year there are a lot of new artists, more photo entries, and more sculpture."

Artist in residence Martina Havlova, from the Czech Republic, stands outside the Woodville's Lindauer Studio. Photo / Kevin McIntyre

The exhibition will showcase the work of artist in residence Martina Havlova, from the Czech Republic.

Among artwork Havlova will have on display is a hand-bound book containing photographs, sketches and stories about the Manawatū which has been the focus of her work while living in Woodville.

Money raised from commissions earned from the exhibition will go toward funding the next artist in residence that Woodville will host in two years time.

Dannevirke artist Cherie Davis with the painting that won her the Dannevirke Art Society Rosebowl last year.

Among the Tararua artists entering work is Cherie Davis who was invited to enter a painting of the Manawatū Gorge.

It is the third time Davis has taken part in the Woodville exhibition.

"I'll always support the Woodville exhibition, they are a great bunch of people."

Davis recently stepped down as president of the Dannevirke Art Society so she could join the Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

The first two exhibitors to drop off their work at the Woodville racecourse were Melissa Reiri from Woodville and Annette Judd from Palmerston North.

Reiri exhibited at last year's event and this time she has two entries made from harakeke muka – the heart of the flax leaf.

"I extract the fibre from the middle of the flax – the muka, by scraping it with a mussel shell."

Self-taught as an artist for four years, Reiri then embarked on a four-year Bachelor of Māori Visuals Arts at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and is in her final year.

She also runs adult Māori weaving classes in Pahiatua.

Annette Judd is a first-time exhibitor at the event and has entered two works done in graphite and coloured pencil: Magnolia grandiflora and Magnolia Seed Head.

Judd has exhibited widely around the country after her career as a nurse and after taking up a correspondence art course in the 1980s.



Judd was born in Woodville and attended Woodville School. Many locals will know her brother George Judd.

Judd said: "I had two great-aunts who were artistic and I have always been interested in art."

On Monday evening, as part of the exhibition, a book launch will be held. The book is entitled Guard and Preserve The Woodville Domain Board 1884-2019. It was written by McCool and covers the history of the reserves the board administers.

The exhibition opens on Saturday at 10am and runs until Sunday, March 8. Entry is free.

All artwork is for sale and eftpos is available.