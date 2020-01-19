The National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier has sadly had to say goodbye its oldest kororā / little blue penguin, Elmo.

She died late last week after staff decided to euthanise her because of ongoing health complications.

"Recently, Elmo suffered a deterioration of her immune system due to old age, resulting in serious infections, heart arrhythmia and breathing complications, so the decision was made to euthanise her," the aquarium said.

READ MORE:

• Napier's National Aquarium options: $77m rebuild or shut down as early as 2022

• Premium - 'Tighter rules' force National Aquarium of NZ in Napier to euthanase its piranhas

• National Aquarium penguin of the year: Timmy's lover Draco takes title from him

• Public to get say on Napier's $51m aquarium dream

Advertisement

At 19 years old (approximately equivalent to 100 human years), she lived a longer life than most kororā in the wild.

She came to the aquarium after she lost her right flipper when it was entangled in fishing line. She became almost blind from developing cataracts as she got older.

Elmo had a very comfortable life at the aquarium, receiving room service for her meals in her later years and having a team of dedicated keepers to care for her.

She was also extremely popular with Friends of Aquarium members and social media followers who voted her runner-up for the recent Penguin of the Year.

"We are sure they will remember her and her story and she will always be a part of our Aquarium whānau."