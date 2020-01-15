

A Hawke's Bay Lotto player will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after winning $18,155 with Lotto Second Division.

The Lotto draw on Wednesday night saw 10 share second division, and one Auckland player win $1m in First Division.

The winning Second Division ticket in Hawke's Bay was sold the luckiest Lotto store in NZ for first division wins - Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, Hastings.

Hawke's Bay had the luck of the draw with Lotto in 2019, with regional winnings totalling more than $20 million, making it the second luckiest region in New Zealand.