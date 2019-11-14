The inaugural Dannevirke Men's Health Car Show attracted more than 300 cars of all makes and models and around 600 visitors on Sunday.

In contrast to the previous day's brilliant hot, sunny weather the day was overcast and cool and the rain that was forecast finally fell at around noon.

Cars started rolling into the showgrounds from around 7am and by 11am they were still arriving, but the rain led to many exhibitors packing up and heading home.

Variety was the key when it came to the makes and models on display.

The idea for the car show was Tony Shannon's but he had support from a working part of Mike Schaare, Sandy Ahern, Peter Scott, Clive Hook and Trevor Burton, and there were plenty of other helpers on the day.

Shannon said the organisers were worried about the weather right up until the night before the show, but in the end were happy that the rain held off as long as it did.

Children were entertained with a range of activities including a bouncy castle, Rosie's Rods to drive and a lolly scramble sponsored by Property Brokers. The Happy Wanderers Cartoon Character group proved a real hit.

The food stalls offered plenty of variety.

A line-up of iconic British cars.

Music and dancing were very much a part of the day's entertainment.

Trophies were presented for the best car of each decade.

The 1940s class was won by a Ford panel van, the 1950s a Ford Spinner, the 1960s a Holden BK, the 1970s a Ford Mustang GT 351, the 1980s a Holden Commodore, the 1990s a Chevy Silverado ute, the 2000s a Chrysler SRT Hotrod and the 2010s a Commodore ute.

People's choice was a 1949 Fordson ute.

A 1962 Jerry can painted by renowned artist Stace the Ace and featuring the Dannevirke Men's Health Logo was auctioned and raised $500.

Shannon said the community had been extremely generous.

"We are proud of the businesses that have supported the show and are grateful for their support."

Blood pressure checks, prostate health awareness, mental health representatives and other health professionals manned displays and handed out information.

Car show visitors were able to take a walk through the Cancer Society's colossal colon.

The Cancer Society had its colossal colon, which measures 7m by 4m in diameter, set up for people to walk through. It promoted cancer awareness and co-incided with the launch of a bowel-screening campaign by Mid-Central Health.

Shannon came up with the idea for a car show because of his liking for cars and wanting to promote men's health.

"I have been to some events that have fundraised for women's health and realised there is nothing for men. Being part of the classic car scene we have had a few people lose their lives through male-related illnesses so I wanted to do something about it."

The money raised from the day will be held in a fund while different ways of using it to improve men's health are considered.