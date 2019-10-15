Tararua is gaining a name for the artwork being produced in the district and this was evident at Friday evening's official opening of the Dannevirke Art Society's annual exhibition.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis, opening the exhibition, said the standard of art work was fantastic.

"I am always in awe of the talent we have in this district. Within the district art groups are starting to work together and Tararua is getting a name for its art."

Collis said what was special about being involved with the art society was being part of the members' journey and watching them grow with their work.

Advertisement

In welcoming visitors to the opening art society member Sue Langridge said members appreciated their support over the past year.

"A huge thank you to all our artists and all those putting this exhibition together, there is a huge amount of work behind the scenes. And to the judges. I'm sure this wasn't an easy task."

Taking out the top prize was art society president Cherie Davis who won the Dannevirke Art Society Rosebowl.

Davis said her winning painting, entitled After the Rain, was painted for her son and was painted with love.

Tracey Pearson won the Best in Show award with Spring is Sprung.

She said by adding a wildlife element to her painting, in this case a mouse, it brought the painting to life.

"I was very surprised to win this as the standard of work has really been stepped up.

Michael Moore won the Heather Foote Award for artists with less than four years' experience. He has been painting for just eight months but had always liked to draw.

Advertisement

"Going along to the art society is a bunch of laughs really and the other members are very encouraging.

A photographic competition was new to the exhibition this year with a trophy donated by Woodville's Lindauer Studio which was presented by president Sue McLeod.

The trophy acknowledged that Gottfried Lindauer was not only a great painter but was also an accomplished photographer.

"In donating this trophy it's a tangible way for the Lindauer Studio to show its support for the Dannevirke Art Society and as a connection and expansion to Tararua arts as a whole," McLeod said.

Also new to the exhibition was a children's colouring competition with the drawing designed by Judy Giddens.

Results: Dannevirke Art Society Rosebowl, Cherie Davis 1, Elspeth Atkinson 2, Yvonne Elliot 3; best in show, Tracey Pearson; Heather Foote Award for artists with less than four years's experience, Michael Moore 1, Patricia Gilmour 2, Tania Roebuck 3; merit awards, Elinor Hughes, Joan Alding, Diane Clayton, Cherie Davis; highly commended, Angela Ransom (two), Diane Clayton.

Photography awards, A Touch of Wet, Cherie Davis 1, Elspeth Atkinson 2; open competition, Cherie Davis 1, Marion Pinchin 2, Cherie Davis 3; supreme award, Cherie Davis.

Children's colouring contest, 5-6 years, Natalie Yonge and Amy Li 1 equal, highly commended Annalise Olsen; 7-9 years, Paige Simmons; 10-12 years, Lachlan Olsen 1, highly commended Matthew Olsen and Cecelia Spicer-Kendrick.