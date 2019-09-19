Police were on Thursday night responding to a report of lasers being pointed at aircraft over Hastings.

A police spokesperson said they had received a complaint around 6.45pm and were investigating.

Rates of laser strike went up 130 per cent between 2014 and 2018.

In March this year the New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association called on the government for action over laser pointers and drones, and in January president Tim Robinson said a serious crash was imminent.

"They [pilots] describe the confusion, temporary blindness and the resulting headaches as one of the most terrifying things they've ever gone through," he told the Herald at the time.

MORE TO COME