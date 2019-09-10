The Dannevirke community has once again shown its generosity when it comes to providing support for cancer patients and their families.

This year's annual Daffodil Day, held on Friday August 30, raised $10,000.

The event, one of the Cancer Society's major fundraisers, was organised by the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group.

Daffodil Day co-ordinator Sandra Haycock was delighted with the result which was on a par with the amount raised last year.

"It was a very good outcome, considering the terrible weather on the day."

She thanked the community for its generosity and the many support group members and volunteers who not only turned out on the day, braving the cold, wet weather, but those who also helped in the lead up to the event.

The money was raised through the sale of daffodils, which had been grown locally and donated to the group, Cancer Society merchandise and raffles.

Schools, kindergartens and pre-schools also took part in Daffodil Day, raising hundreds of dollars.

A quiz night held in the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club two days prior to Daffodil Day also raised an incredible $10,000.

"For the people of Dannevirke and Pongaroa to raise $20,000 for the Cancer Society is an amazing achievement for such a small community," said Sandra.

The money raised will go to the Cancer Society to fund research into the causes and treatment of cancer, provide a range of support services, information, health promotion and education programmes and raise awareness of the Cancer Society.