It was a night for the hospitality stars of Hawke's Bay to set down their aprons and instead celebrate their achievements at the Hawke's Bay Hospitality awards.
The Hospo Hero of the Year went to Ashley Jones of Elephant Hill, who has been working in hospitality for over 20 years, and been at Elephant Hill for the past 11.
He is leaving his role to become a tutor and consultant passing his knowledge on to the next generation of hospitality professionals.
He was given the award due to his leadership in the Hawke's Bay Hospitality industry as well as his continued involvement.
It was a good year for Craggy Range, who took out two top awards, winning outstanding winery restaurant along with best chef for Casey McDonald.
Havelock North restuarant Malo won the award for outstanding ambiance and design, thanks to its Scandinavian inspired décor and mid-century style chairs, wooden floors, slatted screen and feature wall.
Three Wise Birds took out the Outstanding Bar award, and Bistronomy was once again recognised as the best restaurant in the region.
Other were Funbuns, which took out best cocktail experience, and Matisse Wine Bar which had the best wine and beverage list in the region.
CEO of the Restaurant Association of New Zealand Marisa Bidois said it was important to take time out and celebrate as an industry.
"Hawke's Bay is a mecca for both local and international guests, so it's great to see so many incredible dining experiences in the region."
"We believe it's important to shine a light on our industry and make sure we are recognised for the contribution we make to our community and economy.
"With all categories keenly contested, this year's winners truly exemplify what it means to be at the top of their respective categories."
The awards were held on Monday night at MTG in Napier.
Full list of Winners
Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Barista
Benjamin Fernandez, Georgia on Tennyson
V Pure Outstanding Bartender
Nils Kühlsen, Emporium Eatery & Bar
nib Health Insurance Front of House Team
Deliciosa Restaurant
Service Foods Outstanding Chef
Casey McDonald, Craggy Range Restaurant
EIT Hawke's Bay Emerging Chef
Jitin Joshi, Piku at Red Barrel
Hawke's Bay Today Outstanding Coffee Establishment
Hawthorne Coffee Roasters
Bidfood Hawke's Bay Outstanding Café
Little Black Bird
Monin NZ Outstanding Cocktail Experience
Funbuns
Lion NZ Outstanding Bar
Three Wise Birds Garden Bar
Unison Fibre Outstanding Local
Common Room
Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding International Dining Experience
Sai Eatery
Independent Liquor Outstanding Wine & Beverage List
Matisse Wine Bar
Nova Energy Outstanding Winery Restaurant
Craggy Range Restaurant
OneMusic Outstanding Restaurant
Bistronomy
Clearview Estate Winery Outstanding Ambience & Design
Malo
Shed 2 Outstanding Sales Rep
David Thompson, Gourmeats