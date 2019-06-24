Seven fires in rubbish bins around Napier early on Tuesday morning has sparked fears it is the work of an arsonist.

Firefighters were called to the Napier Courthouse shortly after midnight after reports of a fire in the rubbish bin outside.

Another was reported only minutes later at the Napier police station and was extinguished by a member of the public using a drink bottle.

Another was then lit on Marine Parade just before 1am - again extinguished by a member of the public.

After 1am, more were lit on McGrath St.

Napier firefighters originally responded to reports of a car fire, but they arrived to more rubbish bin fires.

Seven fires were reported to the fire communications team in total across the night.

It comes eight days after a bin outside Napier's award-winning Pacifica Restaurant on Marine Pde was set alight.

A wooden fence at the back of the property and outside dining area was seriously damaged, but firefighters prevented it from spreading inside the building.



Police have been contacted for comment.

Hastings firefighters were also called to Frimley, Hastings, to extinguish a woodshed fire at 4.30am on Tuesday. It is not thought to be related to the rubbish fires.