One-hundred runners are expected to take to the track tomorrow when Dannevirke's once iconic race, the Anderson Harrier Rally, takes place for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Anderson Rally was once a major sporting event for Dannevirke, attracting up to 700 runners at its peak, and was a top national event in harrier circles.

Over the years it attracted a number of Olympic, international and national champions.

The late Ray Goggin, a noted athletics coach, compiled a comprehensive history of the Anderson Rally from 1934 to 1977.

Advertisement

It included historic photographs, detailed results and many newspaper clippings from through the years.

It also carefully recorded the performances of local athletes.

Many of these items will be on display at the prizegiving function following the last race.

Dannevirke man Terry Walker has been working with representatives of Feilding Moa and Napier Harriers to reinstate the event.

The organisers anticipate around 100 harriers will be taking part, including between 10 and 20 from Tararua.

So far the oldest entrant is 79-year-old Ray Wallis, from Wellington, who took part in the Anderson Rally for the first time in 1953.

Another competitor entered is Nicolas Potts who will be out to uphold the family's reputation. His father Richard Potts won the event the last time it was held.

The event is to be held at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds tomorrow afternoon.

Anderson Rally programme:

1.30: Under 7s 1km

1.45: Under 11 boys/girls, under 13 boys/girls 2km

1.50: Under 15 boys/girls, under 18 men/women, under 20 women, masters women 35+, masters men C, open walk 5km

2pm: Under 20 men, masters men 60+ 7.5km, open men/women, masters men 35-59 10km

3.15: Afternoon tea and prizegiving.