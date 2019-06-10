Hearings over the remediation of the controversial Craggy Range track on Te Mata Peak have kicked off at Hastings District Council.

Council is seeking resource consent to fix the track, and the case will be heard by two independent commissioners, Paul Cooney and Rau Kirikiri.

The hearings are expected to last two days, with tomorrow's session held at Waimarama Marae.

About 25 submissions have been received over the issue, with 22 supporting the track's remediation and three opposing. One late submission, supporting the track's remediation was also received.