The first week of winter has been a boon for firewood sellers in Hawke's Bay as the townies and farmers react to falling temperatures.

Warm and Cozy Firewood Ltd shareholder Nuala Fraser-Nuku said she's noticed an expected increase in sales with cooler temperatures.

"A lot of people got in early to buy firewood because of three years of perseverance in educating people about getting in early to get their wood.

"Because of the cold snap there has been a slight increase, the mad rush always happens about now.

Nuala Fraser-Nuku and Luke Fraser-Nuku, owners, Warm and Cozy Firewood Ltd, St Georges Rd South, Hastings. Photo / Duncan Brown

"We have a constant supply of firewood."

Handystacks office manager Kathy says the sale of firewood products across the region has been a bit slow this year, until now.

"We are delivering most days now, it will definitely get busier."

Hawke's Bay farmers are also feeling the impact of the the cool and the dry, Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay provincial president Jim Galloway said.

"If we get more cold weather, no more rain, there will be a decrease in grass growth, which will put pressure on winter feed supplies.

"The grass levels are low now, it is much drier around Hawke's Bay now.

"We are feeding out more silage than we normally do. We are using more than we normally do, and some farmers are feeding out earlier."

However, the region's farmers have not planned anything drastic yet.

"If you give it another month (of the same weather), people will have to buy more feed from other areas."

Ideally, for farmers, there would a one night a week of 10 to 15ml of rain overnight, he said.

"Too much rain could be as bad, if not worse, than not enough, but it is hard to get a sweet spot."

He might just get his wish with scattered rain forecast for the region at least until Friday.