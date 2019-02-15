Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Art Deco Fashion on the Foreshore

This spectacular event will include unique collection pieces, newly designed Art Deco inspired works from top national and local designers, weird and wonderful wearable arts plus much more. Napier Soundshell, Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 6pm-7pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/art-deco-fashion-on-the-foreshore/napier

2. Vintage Car Parade

The vintage cars will crawl from Clive Square to the Marine Parade via Lower Emerson St and Upper Emerson St, finishing at the Napier Soundshell. Public viewing of cars from 1.30pm on Marine Parade. Clive Square, Clive Square, Napier: Today, 12.30pm–1.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/vintage-car-parade-adf19/napier

3. Summer Blues Fest

Festival gates will open at 2pm with music starting from 4pm. Camping set-up will be allowed from 9am. River Park Event Centre, 797 Pourerere Rd, Waipawa: Today, 4pm-10pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/summer-blues-fest/waipawa

4. Saturday Night at the Shell

As the sun goes down the party heats up. Celebrate Deco and dance to classic tunes performed by a stellar line-up of entertainers headlined by the Royal New Zealand Navy Band. An unmissible evening of free family friendly entertainment. Napier Soundshell, Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 7pm-11pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-at-the-shell-adf19/napier

5. Book Fair at Napier Boys' High School

1000s of books at bargain prices

Napier Boy's High School, Henderson hall, Chambers St, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am

6. Art Deco Apple Pie Contest

Remember the good ol' apple pies your grandma used to make. Well now's your chance to try to go one better. We're combining two of Hawke's Bay most iconic identities - Art Deco and apples – for the first ever Art Deco Apple Pie Contest. Pies can be submitted from 2pm onwards. Judging takes place at 2.30pm. Napier Soundshell, Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 2.30pm–3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/art-deco-apple-pie-contest-adf19/napier

7. Railcar Ride and Afternoon Tea at Waipukurau

Experience the Hawke's Bay countryside on board the railcar to Waipukurau for afternoon tea at Latitude 40° south. Departs Napier Station, Munroe St, behind Senior Citizens building at 1pm, and arrives back in Napier at about 5pm. Napier Railway Station, Munroe Street, Napier: Today, 1pm–5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/railcar-ride-and-afternoon-tea-at-waipukurau-adf19/napier

8. Napier Port Ocean Swim 2019

Take the plunge and enter the Napier Port Ocean Swim 2019! Challenge yourself or grab your friends, family and colleagues and enter a team.

Ahuriri Beach, Hardinge Rd, Napier: Today, 9am–12pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-port-ocean-swim-2019/hawkes-bay-gisborne