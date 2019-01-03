Hawke's Bay police are urging the public to keep any eye out for suspicious activity following several incidents at local schools over the past week.

The canteen at Napier Boys' High School has been broken into twice — overnight on Saturday 29 and again on Monday 31 December.

And on Thursday 3 January, several beer bottles were discovered smashed on the basketball court at Te Awa School.

"Schools are a vital part of the community and it's disappointing to see them targeted in this manner," Senior Sergeant Clint Adamson says.

"Considerable time and resources are now being spent repairing the damage and losses.

"Also, the smashing of glass all over the courts has put children's safety at risk given the number of kids who still go down to play on the grounds during the holidays."

Anyone who sees or hears anything out of the ordinary is urged to get in touch with Hawke's Bay Police on (03) 873 0500.