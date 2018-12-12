The five councils in Hawke's Bay are joining forces to review the management of the drinking water, wastewater and stormwater in the region.

The review plans to develop recommendations to improve the management of the three water systems across the region, and hopes to inform the Government's "three waters" strategy.

Councils across the region are at present approving funding for the project.

The proposal is that the Napier City and Hastings District Councils bear the brunt of the cost, each funding 35 per cent of the review. The regional council will cover 15 per cent of the cost, with Wairoa and CHB District Councils each taking on 7.5 per cent.

Allocations had been decided based on the ability of each of the councils to pay, as well as interest in the issue. The entire review has been budgeted at $200 000.

The review is due to be completed next June.