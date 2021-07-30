Anything but boring book quiz to fundraise for The Acorn Project

The Acorn Project founder Kerri Waby, member Taea and Wardini Books' Adele Broadbent are looking forward to the annual book quiz. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Bay's book clubs are invited to go head-to-head in an anything but boring book quiz fundraiser.

Wardini Books will be holding its annual Battle of the Book Clubs book quiz this September, fundraising for The Acorn Project.

"It's all about books but it's meant to be fun, it's not a dry dusty book quiz," says Gareth Ward.

Gareth and Louise Ward from Wardini Books had wanted to start a book quiz in the region, then thought it could also do some good for a charity.

The event previously supported CanTeen Hawke's Bay and when CanTeen left Hawke's Bay and Kerrie Waby started The Acorn Project, they felt it was obvious to continue the fundraiser for them.

"We stuck with her because she is quite an incredible person, she really is," says Louise.

There will be about 20 teams of existing book clubs or teams formed for the event, competing in eight rounds of "book-y questions".

The most popular round is "inappropriate actresses" where two local thespians perform lines from books but in a different way.

"[The lines] are so famous that if it was read in a straight way you would guess it, but they do it in a really inappropriate manner," says Louise.

The event usually starts with an introduction about The Acorn Project and a member speaks about their experience.

"I cry through that, it's just really moving and it just makes you realise what an important thing it is that The Acorn Project is doing," says Gareth.

Kerrie says the event is always a sellout, with "amazing" local support from the community and businesses who donate prizes and raffles for the night.

The winning book club gets its name added to a trophy which was crafted by a 17-year-old Acorn Project member who, when going through treatment and finding it difficult, was asked to make the open book trophy.

"This trophy sits pride of place each year in honour of the members who fight this battle on a daily basis."

Acorn Project member Taea likes the event because "it's fun for all ages and a chance for book lovers to put their knowledge to good use and raise money at the same time".

The event usually raises about $3000 and Kerrie says this goes directly to support Acorn Project members and their families by funding things such as counselling, care packages, monthly activities and other support services.

The Details:

What: Battle of the Book Clubs for The Acorn Project 2021

When: September 30, 7pm

Where: Havelock North Function Centre

Tickets: $60 for a table of six or $100 for a table of 10. Paid in cash at Wardini Books or email books@wardini.co.nz ring 06 877 7783.