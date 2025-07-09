“I know farmers are committed, but you are human and you are allowed to have a break,” Thornhill said.

Phill Thornhill pictured with Australian Kelpies Rip and Chase.

He said one of his greatest joys was being there for his three daughters and their events, so with that in mind, he wanted to ensure other farmers got to experience those moments.

“There are a lot of dads out there who miss out.

“I find it a very big thing for the dads and mums to be there, and their kids can look up and see their parents.”

Thornhill has worked on sheep and beef stations in the Wairarapa and vineyards in Hawke’s Bay and Napa Valley in California, and said he enjoyed both general maintenance and stock work.

He said he realised there was a real need and opportunity after a friend reached out for help when he needed to go away for a few days.

“The farmer knew he could go away, and not have to worry, and the place was in good hands.”

He described himself as a “jack of all trades” and said he offered everything from helping with day jobs to overnight or extended stays and was even keen to help out in the garden or just feed the dogs.

“You do a good job and they know they don’t have to hold your hand, they have the confidence to say ‘way you go’”.

He said many people found it hard to let go of the responsibility, but with his background and knowledge, he could be trusted to help out.

“If a problem arises, I’ll sort it out and make the best decision at that time to get through.”

He said he wanted his service to help shift a Kiwi mentality, so farmers could take time out for the important moments off the farm.

“It is okay to go away, but I think they feel they can’t.”

Thornhill said he particularly got a kick out of helping people with jobs they didn’t have time to do.

“A lot of them say I’m very friendly ... I’ve been getting smart worker and hard worker, and just an all-around general good guy.”

Thornhill said if anyone was interested in his service, they could contact him via email at phillcrf@gmail.com.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.