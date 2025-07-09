Central Hawke’s Bay man Phill Thornhill is helping farmers take time out and refocus away from the stresses of work with a farm-minding business.
He said he had watched as people he knew put aside family holidays and school events with their children to keep up with the demandsof farm work, which had the potential to isolate and take a toll on mental health.
“For me, working on various farms throughout my farming career and watching the owners or managers not go, it’s like ‘hey, you need to go’”.
A year and a half ago, he created Phill’s Friendly Farm Services, a property maintenance and farm-minding business.
He said he realised there was a real need and opportunity after a friend reached out for help when he needed to go away for a few days.
“The farmer knew he could go away, and not have to worry, and the place was in good hands.”
He described himself as a “jack of all trades” and said he offered everything from helping with day jobs to overnight or extended stays and was even keen to help out in the garden or just feed the dogs.
“You do a good job and they know they don’t have to hold your hand, they have the confidence to say ‘way you go’”.
He said many people found it hard to let go of the responsibility, but with his background and knowledge, he could be trusted to help out.
“If a problem arises, I’ll sort it out and make the best decision at that time to get through.”
He said he wanted his service to help shift a Kiwi mentality, so farmers could take time out for the important moments off the farm.
“It is okay to go away, but I think they feel they can’t.”
Thornhill said he particularly got a kick out of helping people with jobs they didn’t have time to do.