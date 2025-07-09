Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier council road’s speed limit jumps from 50km/h to 70km/h, council says ministry to blame

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Te Awa resident Ross Parkes standing on Te Awa Ave that has just increased the speed limit along half the road from 50km/h to 70km/h. Photo / Composite

Te Awa resident Ross Parkes standing on Te Awa Ave that has just increased the speed limit along half the road from 50km/h to 70km/h. Photo / Composite

Half of a local Napier road’s speed limit has jumped from 50km/h to 70km/h, leaving some residents worried about their safety.

A resident living on one of the side streets beside Te Awa Ave, where the change has occurred, has started a petition against the increase.

Ross Parkes describes the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today