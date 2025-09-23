With two games on McLean Park in the past, as about a 10-year-old Flaxmere schoolboy playing a curtain-raiser to a Magpies match and this year in Aotea’s Hepa Paewai Trophy final loss to Central, he said he’s too caught up in the “excitement” of playing in front of family and friends to worry about stage fright in Napier.

The shortage of fit props has also resulted in a call for 23-year-old former Australia Under 20 prop Remsy Lemisio, who arrived in the Bay on Monday and is named in the reserves.

He played in 18 matches for Northland in 2023-24, and six for the Utah Warriors in this year’s American MRL, with Magpie Frank Lochore, coached by former Magpie and All Black Greg Cooper.

James listed a catalogue of players who’ve vacated the number 1 and 3 jerseys in 2025, from before the first NPC game on August 3, including losing two more from last Friday’s 38-24 loss to Taranaki in New Plymouth.

The early retirement of Joel Hintz was followed by injuries to Isaac Salmon and Tim Farrell pre-season match, and the list now also includes New Zealand Māori, All Blacks XV and New Zealand Under 20 and Hurricanes Super Rugby player Pouri Rakete-Stones, 2024 NZ Under 20 player Joshua Smith, and Tongan international Apikotoa.

Hooker and co-captain Jacob Devery is also nursing an injury, while in the backs centre Nick Grigg is also recovering, but first five-eighths Harry Godfrey is back again, having missed the last two matches with injury.

On the same ground last year, Godfrey kicked a dramatic last-second conversion for the Magpies to beat Auckland 36-35.

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies team for the NPC match against Auckland at McLean Park, Napier, on Thursday, starting at 7.10pm:

Hadlee Hay-Horton, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Manahi Goulton; Isaia Walker-Leawere, Tom Parsons (captain); Miracle Fai’ilagi, Sam Smith; Devan Flanders; Folau Fakatava, Harry Godfrey; Neria Fomai, Le Roux Malan, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Jonah Lowe, Zarn Sullivan. Reserves: Valentino Taito, Nik Patumaka, Remsy Lemisio, Geoff Cridge, Frank Lochore; Ereatara Enari, Lincoln McClutchie, Lukas Ripley.

