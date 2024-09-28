Advertisement
NPC Rugby: Hawke’s Bay Magpies clinch thriller against Auckland

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Magpies' Nick Grigg had another defence-dominant performance on Saturday afternoon. Photo / NZME

By Corban Boyd

The Magpies stared down the barrel of a fourth consecutive defeat but sparked an epic comeback to win 36-35 against Auckland at McLean Park on Saturday.

It wasn’t all sunshine for the Hawke’s Bay team as Auckland piled on the pressure throughout the game but couldn’t hold as the Magpies stole the show with a stellar final 10 minutes.

Auckland started with a bang, taking an early lead in the fourth minute as Xavi Taele sliced through the defence to score. Moments later, a flurry of missed tackles by the Magpies allowed Zarn Sullivan to break through, feeding Kemara Hauiti-Parapara for a second try, putting Auckland up 12-0.

The Magpies answered, starting from a lineout, with Kienan Higgins breaking the line to score.

Auckland stretched their lead to 15-5 thanks to a penalty goal from Sullivan, but the Magpies quickly responded. After winning a scrum penalty, they set up a driving maul, with Kianu Kereru-Symes powering over for a crucial try. Despite another penalty goal from Sullivan extending Auckland’s lead to 18-10, the first half ended with neither team capitalising on late chances.

The second half began with drama, as Auckland’s Sullivan and Sika Pole were sent off for a dangerous lift on Sam Smith leaving them with 13 players. The Magpies took advantage of the overlap, with Freedom Vaha’akolo finishing a slick backline move to cut the deficit to 18-15.

Auckland hit back, capitalising on a misfired Magpies lineout, with Millennium Sanerivi crashing over to extend the lead to 25-15. Tyrone Thompson kept the Magpies in the hunt with a try after a well-executed lineout drive, only for Auckland to push ahead once more with a penalty and another try from Vaiolini Ekuasi, bringing the score to 35-22 with 10 minutes remaining.

The Magpies ended with possibly the greatest comeback this season when Sam Wye struck in the 78th minute selling the dummy down the right edge with the lead reduced to 35-29 with time for the kick-off.

After regathering the kickoff, the Magpies advanced downfield.

In a dramatic final push, Ben O’Donnell crossed in the corner. Harry Godfrey, ice-cool under pressure, nailed the match-winning conversion from the touchline, sealing a memorable 36-35 victory as the Mclean Park crowd erupted.

The intense match kept the hopes of home finals footy alive.

The Magpies now face Wellington in the capital, a crucial game as they look to secure home advantage in the playoffs.



