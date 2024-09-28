Auckland stretched their lead to 15-5 thanks to a penalty goal from Sullivan, but the Magpies quickly responded. After winning a scrum penalty, they set up a driving maul, with Kianu Kereru-Symes powering over for a crucial try. Despite another penalty goal from Sullivan extending Auckland’s lead to 18-10, the first half ended with neither team capitalising on late chances.

The second half began with drama, as Auckland’s Sullivan and Sika Pole were sent off for a dangerous lift on Sam Smith leaving them with 13 players. The Magpies took advantage of the overlap, with Freedom Vaha’akolo finishing a slick backline move to cut the deficit to 18-15.

Auckland hit back, capitalising on a misfired Magpies lineout, with Millennium Sanerivi crashing over to extend the lead to 25-15. Tyrone Thompson kept the Magpies in the hunt with a try after a well-executed lineout drive, only for Auckland to push ahead once more with a penalty and another try from Vaiolini Ekuasi, bringing the score to 35-22 with 10 minutes remaining.

The Magpies ended with possibly the greatest comeback this season when Sam Wye struck in the 78th minute selling the dummy down the right edge with the lead reduced to 35-29 with time for the kick-off.

After regathering the kickoff, the Magpies advanced downfield.

In a dramatic final push, Ben O’Donnell crossed in the corner. Harry Godfrey, ice-cool under pressure, nailed the match-winning conversion from the touchline, sealing a memorable 36-35 victory as the Mclean Park crowd erupted.

The intense match kept the hopes of home finals footy alive.

The Magpies now face Wellington in the capital, a crucial game as they look to secure home advantage in the playoffs.







