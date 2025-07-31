Advertisement
NPC: Tale of two captains and a Hawke’s Bay Magpies dream

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
6 mins to read

With eyes on the game, Magpies captains Jacob Devery and Tom Parsons look forward to the start of the sprint on Sunday, the 2025 NPC season opener against Counties-Manukau at McLean Park, Napier. Photo / Doug Laing

The pressure goes on the Hawke’s Bay Magpies right from the start of the 2025 Bunnings NPC as they try to claim the top division title for the first time in the competition’s first 50 years.

When the Magpies run out on to McLean Park, Napier, to open the campaign against Counties Manukau Steelers it will be as one of just three teams in the 14-team championship that have never won the title – the premiership or the first division as it was historically known.

