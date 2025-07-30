A son for the return home – former Napier Boys' High School player Zarn Sullivan, pictured playing Super Rugby for the Blues against Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch in April. He makes his Hawke's Bay Magpies debut on Sunday back in the old hometown at McLean Park. Photo / Photosport

A son for the return home – former Napier Boys' High School player Zarn Sullivan, pictured playing Super Rugby for the Blues against Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch in April. He makes his Hawke's Bay Magpies debut on Sunday back in the old hometown at McLean Park. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies’ two biggest signings for the 2025 Bunnings NPC rugby season have been named in the starting line-up for Sunday’s match against the Counties-Manukau Steelers in Napier.

The two are flanker Miracle Fai’ilagi, a Samoa-born Moana Pasifika Super Rugby player and Samoan national representative, and fullback Zarn Sullivan, a former Napier Boys’ High School player who has returned to the Bay after about 80 upper-level appearances, for Auckland in the NPC, the Blues in Super Rugby and the Māori All Blacks.

They are the only players in the 23 making a Magpies debut, according to the Hawke’s Bay Rugby release today.

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies team to play the Bunnings NPC match against Counties Manukau Steelers at McLean Park, Napier, on Sunday at 4.35pm is: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Jacob Devery (co-captain), Josh Smith; Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (co-captain); Miracle Fai’ilagi, Cooper Flanders, Devan Flanders (vice-captain); Ere Enari, Harry Godfrey; Lukas Ripley, Kienan Higgins, Nick Grigg, Jonah Lowe; Zarn Sullivan.