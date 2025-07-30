Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay rugby: Two big Magpies recruits to start on Sunday

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
A son for the return home – former Napier Boys' High School player Zarn Sullivan, pictured playing Super Rugby for the Blues against Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch in April. He makes his Hawke's Bay Magpies debut on Sunday back in the old hometown at McLean Park. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies’ two biggest signings for the 2025 Bunnings NPC rugby season have been named in the starting line-up for Sunday’s match against the Counties-Manukau Steelers in Napier.

The two are flanker Miracle Fai’ilagi, a Samoa-born Moana Pasifika Super Rugby player and Samoan national

