Injury-hobbled Magpies overwhelmed by Taranaki

First five-eighths Josh Jacomb, the top scorer in the competition, added the conversion, in the first of 8 successful kicks from 8 attempts in a personal tally of 22 points for the night.

He then converted a try scored by No 8 Kaylum Boshier 8 minutes into the second half, opening a 9-points gap which started to tell the tale of the tape.

Fomai scored a second try for the Bay, but Jacomb’s try and conversion in a quick reply was a condemning moment which put Taranaki ahead 21-12.

When Taranaki left wing Vereniki Tikoisolomone scored with 17 minutes to go, with Jacomb again nailing the 2 points, it was all over.

Taranaki scored two more tries, again converted by Jacomb, but the Magpies did rebound with two tries, to replacements Sam Smith and Andrew Tauatevalu to snatch a four-tries bonus point on full time.

The Magpies were notably outclassed in the lineouts, where All Blacks squad member Josh Lord was dominant throughout.

The Magpies also conceded too many penalties to keep in the game.

They’d started the second game in a row on the road with some injury disruption, and five changes from the starting lineup of the previous Saturday’s golden-point win over Bay of Plenty in Tauranga.

They now play Auckland on Thursday night, in Napier for the second year in a row.

Last year, Hawke’s Bay beat Auckland 36-35 with Harry Godfrey kicking a last-seconds wider-angle conversion.

In the same match, Zarn Sullivan kicked 15 points in one of his last of 31 matches before returning to the Bay to front for the Magpies this season.

Some of the wider Magpies squad will have made the two-hour jaunt up State Highway 2 to the Ross Shield primary schools tournament in Wairoa.

Hawke’s Bay union CEO Jay Campbell said the tournament, for mainly intermediate school boys and girls is important enough for Magpies players to be present, but it is one of the toughest weeks of the NPC, which Hawke’s Bay has never won.

Meanwhile, a Poverty Bay team which fields six Wairoa players in the starting lineup and is coached by former Magpie Paoraian Manuel-Harman, also from Wairoa, plays a crucial Saturday-afternoon Heartland championship match against South Canterbury in Gisborne.

The strong Wairoa connection in the Poverty Bay Heartland rugby team, with coach Paoraian Manuel-Harman at left. Photo / Supplied.

Poverty Bay has not beaten South Canterbury since a 49-22 win in the Lochore Cup final in 2011, but, beaten 59-33 by North Otago in Oamaru last weekend, after leading 26-12 at halftime, is looking for an upset win to bounce back into contention for the Heartland championships top 4.

The Hawke’s Bay Tui end three years in the premier division of Farah Palmer Cup women’s rugby with a match against Waikato at the regional sports park in Hastings on Saturday, starting at 2.05pm.

The Tui, with numerous experienced players unavailable for part or all of the six-game campaign, have not won a match in 2025 and relegation was confirmed when beaten 62-17 by Bay of Plenty Volcanix last weekend.

Hawke’s Bay is yet to win a Farah Palmer Cup match against Waikato, having been beaten 43-3 in 2014, 14-10 in 2023 and 44-12 last year.

The team is: Denise Aiolupotea, Amber McKenzie, Nina Poletti; Caterina Poletti (captain), Zaire Courtney; Kaya Whaitiri-Dee, Olioli Mua; Patrice Mareikura; Raedeen Blake (vice-captain), Cassie Siataga; Horiana Lee-Nepia; Hinemoa Hubbard, Arwen Tipoki, Rakai McCafferty; Kate Donald. Subs: Jaye Nepia, Journey Otene, Tori Iosefo, Kathlynn Magele, Rebecca Dickson, Ama Mua, Aimee Thomsen, Reneigh Edwards.

Doug Laing is a Senior reporter with over 50 years’ experience, with over 40 years in Hawke’s Bay, covering all aspects of news, including sports.