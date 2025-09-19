Injury-hobbled Magpies overwhelmed by Taranaki

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies face a white-knuckle ride to the NPC playoffs after being beaten 38-24 by Taranaki in New Plymouth tonight.
The loss pushed the side back to 4th place in the competition ladder in the 50th year of the annual rugby championship, with two matches to play beforethe quarterfinals.
It put the Bay at risk of dropping to as low as 6th by the end of the weekend and being left fighting for home-match status first-up in the playoffs.
They scored first when left wing Neria Fomai went over to the right of the posts in the 17th minute, but first five-eighths Lincoln McClutchie’s conversion attempt hit the posts.
Under pressure for most of the next 20 minutes, the Magpies’ defence held up until they were suddenly down 7-5 at halftime, after captain Tom Parsons was yellow-carded and Taranaki hooker Bradley Slater scored in a forwards drive from the lineout stemming from the penalty.
In the same match, Zarn Sullivan kicked 15 points in one of his last of 31 matches before returning to the Bay to front for the Magpies this season.
Some of the wider Magpies squad will have made the two-hour jaunt up State Highway 2 to the Ross Shield primary schools tournament in Wairoa.
Hawke’s Bay union CEO Jay Campbell said the tournament, for mainly intermediate school boys and girls is important enough for Magpies players to be present, but it is one of the toughest weeks of the NPC, which Hawke’s Bay has never won.
Meanwhile, a Poverty Bay team which fields six Wairoa players in the starting lineup and is coached by former Magpie Paoraian Manuel-Harman, also from Wairoa, plays a crucial Saturday-afternoon Heartland championship match against South Canterbury in Gisborne.
Poverty Bay has not beaten South Canterbury since a 49-22 win in the Lochore Cup final in 2011, but, beaten 59-33 by North Otago in Oamaru last weekend, after leading 26-12 at halftime, is looking for an upset win to bounce back into contention for the Heartland championships top 4.
The Hawke’s Bay Tui end three years in the premier division of Farah Palmer Cup women’s rugby with a match against Waikato at the regional sports park in Hastings on Saturday, starting at 2.05pm.
The Tui, with numerous experienced players unavailable for part or all of the six-game campaign, have not won a match in 2025 and relegation was confirmed when beaten 62-17 by Bay of Plenty Volcanix last weekend.
Hawke’s Bay is yet to win a Farah Palmer Cup match against Waikato, having been beaten 43-3 in 2014, 14-10 in 2023 and 44-12 last year.
The team is: Denise Aiolupotea, Amber McKenzie, Nina Poletti; Caterina Poletti (captain), Zaire Courtney; Kaya Whaitiri-Dee, Olioli Mua; Patrice Mareikura; Raedeen Blake (vice-captain), Cassie Siataga; Horiana Lee-Nepia; Hinemoa Hubbard, Arwen Tipoki, Rakai McCafferty; Kate Donald. Subs: Jaye Nepia, Journey Otene, Tori Iosefo, Kathlynn Magele, Rebecca Dickson, Ama Mua, Aimee Thomsen, Reneigh Edwards.