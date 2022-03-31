Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

$7.5m plan to buy Showgrounds Hawke's Bay may include demolishing grandstand

4 minutes to read
The dated but iconic grandstand at the showgrounds in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Hastings District Council has flagged the potential bulldozing of a long-standing grandstand at the Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay as part of its plan to buy the sprawling 42ha site for $7.5 million.

The council finalised

