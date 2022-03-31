The dated but iconic grandstand at the showgrounds in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

The dated but iconic grandstand at the showgrounds in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings District Council has flagged the potential bulldozing of a long-standing grandstand at the Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay as part of its plan to buy the sprawling 42ha site for $7.5 million.

The council finalised its 2022/23 draft annual plan on Thursday during its latest council meeting.

It includes detailed information on where the council proposes to spend its money over the next year, starting July 1, and includes a bold plan to buy the 42ha showgrounds on the outskirts of Hastings.

The price tag for the showgrounds has now been revealed at $7.5 million. It is currently owned by the Hawke's Bay A&P Society which has reached a conditional agreement with the council.

The draft annual plan will now go out for community consultation before the council decides on whether to sign off on all or just some of the planned projects for the year ahead, such as the purchase of the site.

A bird's eye view of the sprawling showgrounds on the outskirts of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

The annual plan also highlighted that if the council purchases the showgrounds it would consider knocking down the dated but iconic grandstand. However, that part of the project would require "further investigation".

The showgrounds has attracted interest from developers as recently as November, to turn the land into housing, and the council's proposal is largely aimed at protecting the site, which offers public green space and hosts numerous events each year.

The council revealed in early March it had plans to buy the showgrounds.

The draft annual plan also sets out a proposed rates increase of 6.6 per cent for 2022/23, following a 6.9 per cent rates increase for the 2021/22 council year.

That rates increase is slightly higher than initially anticipated in the long-term plan (of 6.4 per cent) but includes extra funds for the purchase of the showgrounds, which will mainly be funded by debt.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst has called for people to provide feedback on the plans. Photo / Supplied

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said, during the council meeting on Thursday, that the council was aware many people within the region were struggling economically, but it had to consider opportunities like the purchase of the showgrounds.

"Despite the challenges we must always be open to new opportunities such as the potential purchase of the Tomoana Showgrounds if our community agrees, which would take our rates rise to 6.6 per cent."

Last November, a developer put forward a proposal to turn a large portion of the showgrounds into residential housing.

The developer withdrew its proposal in December following widespread backlash about the plans.

Hawke's Bay A&P Society, which has owned the site for over 100 years, told Hawke's Bay Today in December it was struggling to cover the costs of maintaining the showgrounds.

This old grandstand could be knocked down under the plans. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We have had a tough couple of years due to Covid, and we are faced with an ageing infrastructure which needs a lot of work, and on top of that we have a 42 hectare property which requires repair and maintenance," Hawke's Bay A&P Society president Simon Collin said.

The showgrounds host a range of important events including Horse of the Year, the A&P Show and the weekly Farmers' Market as well as other events and concerts.

Under council ownership, it is proposed these activities would continue.

A decision on the potential purchase of the showgrounds is expected to be made by June 30.

Hawke's Bay Racing (HBR), often linked speculatively to showgrounds redevelopment and possible rationalisation of the organisations' resources, is not involved in the current proposals.

A racing move to the showgrounds was proposed at district council level in 2013, including the council budgeting $50,000 for a feasibility study.

There was also a public meeting and support from racing club members amid financial downtimes and a bleak outlook, but the showgrounds was found unsuitable in size and such a move is not under consideration, said Darin Balcombe, now entering his third year as HBR chief executive officer.

HBR is, however, considering the race course's future in central Hastings amid issues with the lifespan of its ageing buildings.