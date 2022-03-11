Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings council reveals plan to buy 41ha Hawke's Bay Showgrounds

3 minutes to read
A concert setting up at the showgrounds last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

A concert setting up at the showgrounds last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

NZ Herald
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The Hastings District Council has revealed plans to buy the 41ha Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay for an undisclosed amount.

The mayor says the move is aimed at protecting the large green space on the outskirts

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.