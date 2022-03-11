A concert setting up at the showgrounds last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hastings District Council has revealed plans to buy the 41ha Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay for an undisclosed amount.

The mayor says the move is aimed at protecting the large green space on the outskirts of Hastings.

The council has already reached a conditional agreement with the owner of the huge site, but requires a round of public consultation before it will make a final decision on the purchase.

It was revealed last November a developer had put forward a proposal to turn a large portion of the showgrounds into residential housing.

The developer withdrew its proposal in December following widespread backlash about the plans.

The farmers' market at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay in September last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hasting District Council has now reached a conditional agreement for the purchase of the site from the owners, the Hawke's Bay A&P Society.

That agreement was announced on Friday.

"But we will not be going ahead without first checking with our community that it is an asset that we want to retain, both for today and for future generations," Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

"There is no doubt in my mind that this is an asset we must consider protecting, however we want to hear what our community thinks.

"We will be calling widely for submissions, through the annual plan process, which starts in April."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the move is about protecting the site. Photo / NZME

The council has not said how much it is willing to pay for the showgrounds.

A council spokeswoman said: "We are not in a position to disclose the financial details of the proposal until the A&P Society's members have been briefed."

Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay is the largest publicly accessible green space in the Hastings urban area.

The showgrounds play host to numerous big events including the Hawke's Bay A&P Show, the weekly Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market, rural field days, the Hawke's Bay Fiesta of Lights, and concerts.

It also stages the annual Horse of the Year event - the largest equestrian show in New Zealand which is worth millions to the local economy - and a big celebration is planned at the site later this year during the new Matariki public holiday.

Under council ownership, those events and attractions would continue, and the park would be protected under the Reserves Act, the council said in a statement.

Hawke's Bay A&P Society president Simon Collin said the sale to the council would allow the society to continue running its major events.

"In keeping with our 160-year-old role as champions of our region's crucial agricultural and pastoral sectors, we have negotiated rights that would ensure we can continue to hold all the iconic events that are a celebration of our region's magnificent food and fibre industries.

"Nevertheless, it is important that our members have the chance to consider the details of the proposed offer and the opportunity to have their say on any decision to sell the Tomoana Showgrounds."

A final decision on the potential sale is expected to be made by June 30.