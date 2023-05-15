Woody debris washed up near Bay View, north of Napier, after the cyclone. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Government has announced $10 million for the clean-up of woody debris and forestry slash on the East Coast, which the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says is a good start but will require more funding in the future.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the region on Sunday and made a pre-Budget announcement to help cyclone- and flood-impacted communities across the North Island.

That included a $10 million package for the clean-up of forestry slash and woody debris across Tairāwhiti (Gisborne) and Hawke’s Bay.

The forestry industry could also be made to help cover clean-up costs of debris originating from pine forests if a recommendation is enacted from a damning inquiry released on Friday.

New Forestry Minister Peeni Henare said there was a need to act fast on removing woody debris in the wake of the February cyclone in the two regions.

“Debris from forestry in these regions has had a devastating impact on infrastructure, rivers and communities and this fund will go some way to support the clean-up,” Henare said.

New Forestry Minister Peeni Henare. Photo / George Heard

“What is clear, and was also highlighted by the ministerial inquiry led by Hekia Parata, is that debris must be cleaned up fast to prevent further damage and prepare for any future events.”

An estimated 70,000 tonnes of woody debris needs to be collected and cleaned-up in the two regions.

That is on top of the roughly 3.5 million cubic metres of unwanted silt that still needs to be dealt with in Hawke’s Bay, which the Government has already allocated $133 million toward.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council asset management group manager Chris Dolley said the $10 million for the clean-up of woody debris was a good start.

“It is a start however additional funding is likely required given the extent of woody debris in Tairawhiti and Hawke’s Bay.”

A lot of work has already gone into clearing woody debris in Hawke’s Bay, such as along the Marine Parade foreshore in Napier, and Dolley said the funding would cover some of the costs already spent.

A report from a ministerial inquiry into land use and forestry slash in Wairoa and Tairāwhiti, which was commissioned after Cyclone Gabrielle, was released on Friday.

The report recommended a woody debris taskforce be set up “to lead the planning and delivery for current and future clean-up activities across both Wairoa and Tairawhiti”.

“We think the lion’s share of the funding for that taskforce needs to come from the forest owners with the remaining contribution split between central government and councils.”

Severe slips and erosion during the cyclone resulted in woody debris washing down waterways in those regions, causing significant damage.

The $10 million fund announced on Sunday will go to Gisborne District Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.