Tangled sticks in the Dannevirke South v Ruahine Mini-sticks game.

With 175 registered players in 28 teams, Dannevirke junior hockey is in full swing, two rounds into the 10-round season.

Half-hour games are played between 4pm and 5.30pm on a Friday, with high school students as referees and parents as coaches.

Most matches are played on the recently refurbished turf at the Dannevirke Tennis Club’s courts, which is ideal for the junior five-a-side teams.

Faster and more wide-ranging action in the appropriately named senior Kwik Sticks between Dannevirke South and St Joseph’s at the high school.

The Year 1-2 players, called the Fun Sticks, learn basic skills before playing short games on the courts. They are followed by Year 3-4, called the Mini Sticks, and Year 5-6, called the Kiwi Sticks, who play half-hour matches.

The senior year 7-8s, called the Kwik Sticks, play on the Dannevirke High School tennis/hockey turf, where there is more space for teams to play six-a-side.

Usually, many parents and grandparents are present each week as players, creating a pleasant atmosphere.

Strong challenge in the St Joseph’s v Pongaroa-Totara College Mini-Sticks match.

Junior hockey would like more volunteers to help run the sport. Contact Naomi Castles on 027 8105570 if you are interested in helping.

Businesses have also come out to support; Norsewear sponsoring each player with a pair of socks and Hewitts Motorcycles providing a generator for lighting the courts at the high school during the season. With eight teams, it requires four games, and it is getting dark by 6pm.







