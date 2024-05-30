Eketāhuna ladies golf has been getting great results. Francie, Jenny, Sandra and Sally winners of the Manawatū-Whanganui foursomes competition.

Despite teams sometimes picked on a “who’s fit” basis, the Eketāhuna Golf Ladies are having a great season, with wins at competitions where bigger clubs have failed.

The Eketāhuna team won the Manawatū-Whanganui regional foursomes competition with combined nett scores of 70 and 72 at the Belmont course. This is a national competition and overall results will be out in the next few weeks.

Eketahuna ladies golf team: Pam, Sally, Joan, Francie, Lynne and Margaret - winners of the Riverside Cup.

The team also won the Riverside Cup, played between the Wairarapa clubs. This competition takes place over several months with teams this year playing in Carterton, Martinborough, Riversdale, Lansdowne Masterton, Eketāhuna and Pahīatua.

Eketāhuna is on a roll, having won this competition for the past three years, with 21 wins now in the 71 years the cup has been in existence.

It’s been great to have Pahīatua join this local competition this year, they also won their semifinal of the Manawatū-Whanganui interclub competition last week against Rangitira.

Pahīatua will be competing in the Ladies Pennant final at the Rangitikei club on June 10. For many members, it is a struggle to remember when the team last had a chance to secure victory in this competition.

Good golf ladies and congrats to everyone who has ensured we have a team ready for battle this season.