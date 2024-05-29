Moira Fergus receives her certificate for best adult photo from councillor Alison Franklin for her photo “Glorious Morning”, taken at Makomako (featured in background).�

Moira Fergus receives her certificate for best adult photo from councillor Alison Franklin for her photo “Glorious Morning”, taken at Makomako (featured in background).�

Photographers responded once more to the Tararua District Council’s challenge to submit pictures taken within the district by residents living within it.

There were 117 entries received for Our Landscapes and Our Landmarks and, after intensive scrutiny, 30 finalists were chosen and displayed in Woodville’s Rinitawa Galleries for public perusal and a vote to go alongside the judge’s final choices. All entries were recorded on video and displayed electronically in the gallery to reflect the full range of images.

The winners and other place-getters were announced last Friday. Among the finalists were many featuring sunrises and sunsets, with another group focusing on the beauty of our rivers.

Steve Bowie with his photo “Beautiful Herbertville Beach at Sunrise”, which came second in the adult section.

The overall winning image, which will also be used for the front cover of a new book, was taken by Steve Bowie and entitled Beautiful Herbertville Beach at Sunrise. Highly commended were Above the Fog by Warren McBrydie, Cold Snap by Daniel McLean and Life In Balance by Mike Rowe.

An evening scene by Lorry Prince entitled 17 Newman Road will be used on the back cover of the book.

Moira Fergus collected four awards including best adult for her Glorious Morning, best artistic effect for Sunset Windmills, best mobile phone image for River Reflections and Mayor Tracey Collis’ favourite photograph.

Joshua and Daniel McLean (holding certificates) were the winner and second place respectively in the secondary section. On the right is Caleb, undoubtedly a future winner, and on the left is presenter Alison Franklin.�

Milla Bowie and her winning intermediate/primary section photo “Spectacular Sunset on Rawhiti Street”. Two of her other pictures gained second and third as well.�

Milla Bowie won all three places in the intermediate/primary section and victory in the black and white section went to Steve Bowie, with Bruce Hutton in second place and Sean Waller in third.

Bob Lawson with his photo “View From The Office”, which placed third in the adult section and was voted “People’s Choice".�

The Tararua District Photographic Awards were hosted by Rinitawa Galleries in Woodville on the evening of Friday, May 24.�

With a scene featuring cows at the cowshed in the early morning entitled A View From The Office, Bob Lawson gained third place in the adult section and won the People’s Choice Award.

The new volume of images, entitled Tararua Landscapes and Landmarks, will be launched on July 18.

The theme for the 2024 competition is “Weathering Wonderfully”, which may be viewed from a climatic perspective or a human one or a combination of both. Entries are due in by September 30.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



