The Pahīatua Polish Children's camp in 1945. Photo / NZ Archives

There will be children lining the streets of Pahīatua, just as they did 80 years ago, to re-enact the arrival of Polish children.

That’s just one of the plans a committee has devised to mark the anniversary of the Polish camp, once located about 2km south of the township.

It was late 1944 when then Prime Minister Peter Fraser arranged for the children and their caregivers to stay at what would become known as “Little Poland”, allowing them to escape war-torn Europe.

They arrived in Wellington Harbour on a ship, before being taken by train to Pahīatua.

It was said children lined the streets, welcoming the refugees, some of whom would go on to stay in New Zealand.

It’s uncertain how many of those children remain, but it’s hoped those who do will make the trip to help mark the occasion.

At the civic function for Poland’s national flag day, Pahīatua and Districts Museum president Gilda McKnight said her intention was to encourage community participation ahead of the celebrations in November, and to build on the interest that previous anniversary celebrations had generated within the community.

“I am particularly pleased with the schools that have participated in the Children’s competition and that teachers are excited about their students learning more about Poland.”

An organising committee, which consisted of Tararua District Council staff, museum members, organisers of the Palmerston North Displaced Persons exhibition (due to be held at the end of June in Palmerston North), Pahīatua Marae as well as members of the Wellington Polish Association, had been working together on the plans, which were “progressing very well”.

McKnight outlined some of the plans for the two-day event.

She said the “children” would make the journey by steam train once again from Wellington and would be escorted into town by army vehicles to waiting crowds.

“For the first time, the official welcome/powhiri will be at the Pahīatua Marae, where the manuhiri will be invited into the wharenui, formerly the gymnasium at the camp.”

Visitors would also have a chance to view a film produced about a couple’s story, or visit the museum.

Careful consideration would be given to the needs of the elderly invited “children” and the Polish Association would be consulted “every step of the way”.