Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

How many truckloads of silt are there to move in Hawke’s Bay’s $266m clean-up?

By
3 mins to read
Truckloads of silt being dumped at a silt deposit site in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Truckloads of silt being dumped at a silt deposit site in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

There are still about 500,000 truckloads of silt to be collected and disposed of in Hawke’s Bay.

That’s 3.5 million cubic metres of the unwanted silt, which is currently blanketing orchards, vineyards, farms, residential properties,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today