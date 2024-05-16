Dannevirke centre Jayden Phillips bursts through the Feilding defence to score a well-deserved try in the last minute.

Dannevirke Sports Club Colts Rugby were rocked by Feilding Yellow on Saturday, May 11, scoring two tries in the first five minutes and then failing to settle until the second half.

Both teams played some well-constructed rugby, and in the first half, Dannevirke scored some good tries but were unable to capitalise on others through ill-discipline. Feilding were fairly clinical and took the lead into halftime 29-15.

The pattern continued in the second half, with Feilding adding a further 17 points before Dannevirke secured a five-pointer from 20 minutes of attacking play, which led to centre Jayden Phillips crossing the line in the last minute.

With only three competition games played so far, it’s evident that the teams are evenly matched. Both Feilding Yellow and Dannevirke coaches have noted that their players are relatively young for the colts grade and are still in the process of finding their rhythm and combinations.

