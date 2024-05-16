Bush briefs: Crash closes road, water quality work under way, armed police carry out raids

A crash closed SH2 south of Norsewood on Thursday. Police were called to the accident near Blairgowrie Rd at 2.26pm.

Crash closes road

One person has serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash closed SH2 south of Norsewood on Thursday.

A police spokesperson confirmed the road had been closed, while a Waka Kotahi - New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) social media post said all emergency services were attending, and delays were likely.

Armed Offenders Squad search Eketahuna and Pahiatua properties

Wairarapa and Tararua police were assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad to execute two search warrants related to the alleged possession of drugs and unlawful firearms on Wednesday.

Police were speaking to the occupants of the Eketahuna and Pahiatua addresses.

Detective Sergeant Matt Wasson said: “There was no identified risk to the local community, but we treat the possession of unlawful firearms and drugs seriously”.

Community members are advised to report any suspicious or unlawful activity to the police.

If you have any information to report and it is happening now call 111.

If it’s after the fact, call 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Resticted fire season revoked

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) revoked the restricted fire season for Tararua East and Hawke’s Bay Coast on Tuesday, until further notice.

This means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by FENZ .

Acting District Manager Jason Hill says lower temperatures across Tararua East and Hawke’s Bay Coast had reduced the wildfire danger.

“However, we still expect people to take care when lighting outdoor fires. It is important to ensure they are well controlled and safe.”

Hill says as it gets colder it is also important people do everything they can to reduce the risk of fire in their homes this winter.

“Make sure to get your chimney swept and cleaned before the first fire of the season.

“Keep drying clothing, curtains, bedding, and anything flammable at least a metre away from the heater.”

Norsewood Water Treatment Plant update

The planned upgrade to the Norsewood water treatment plant, aimed at enhancing water quality, is progressing with the plant currently at fabrication, and Stage 1 works underway.

These include installing the pump shed, pump set and tank pipework.

The new 30,000l water reservoir tank is now in place and the re-plumbing and cleaning of existing tanks will start within two weeks.

The upgrade is part of the efforts to address residents concerns about water discolouration. Water sampling is still being carried out twice a week in accordance with Taumata Arowai Drinking Water Quality Assurance Rules and results continue to confirm it’s safe.

Steady progress across recovery sites

The procurement process has been completed for a replacement bridge after Rakaiatai Bridge was washed away by Cyclone Gabrielle. A contractor has been confirmed for the design and build, and construction is expected to start in October.

Close to 30,000 cubic metres of earth has been moved at Weber Rd at the 16km mark, to remedy a series of large dropouts and slips caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Erosion and sediment controls have been installed and power poles realigned.

Work at this site will continue as long as the ground conditions are dry and the site will shut down over winter, with final pavement construction earmarked for September/October.

On River Road at Ākitio, large earthworks have been completed on the steep upslopes to allow the road to be moved away from a drop-out that took out half the road.

The repair of multiple drop-outs has begun on Mangahei Rd with ‘brush willow wall’ retaining structures. These ‘living-walls’ use the root systems of small willows to hold the soils together.

Work is expected to start in the next month on Ormondville-Te Uri Rd, where retaining walls will be built, including brush willow walls.

At Otanga Rd, additional geo-technical testing upstream of the damaged box culvert has confirmed the firm ground is four metres shallower than where the culvert is. This presents an opportunity to improve the economic viability of the project.