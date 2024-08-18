Herzog's legacy will live on after his cart gets passed on to other dogs in need of mobility help.
Herzog, a gentle giant of a German shepherd, was loved by his owner and well-known for his larger-than-life personality and attitude, along with the red cart he would ride around in.
Herzog drew people in when he went out and about in Hawke’s Bay. His mum [owner] Billy Basher said: “He was cheeky, loved to talk and always had to have the last say.”
Two weeks after Herzog’s 15th birthday, he passed away. Although Basher is heartbroken, she has decided to share her boy’s story as well as sharing the cart that she and good friend Russ made for Herzog so he could still get around in his old age.
As the German shepherd got older, he got arthritis in his lower spine and back legs. However, Basher made sure he was in no pain.
In 2021, Herzog suffered a vestibular attack, a disorder affecting the dog’s balance.
Basher said after recovering from the attack, he was left “wobbly in his back end, like a drunk man”. But he could still do everything he did before.
At 14 years old, Herzog started slowing down but still had his engaging attitude and spark in his eyes. Basher noticed he spent more time lying down to watch and bark at everyone and their dogs while on walks.
The older dog still wanted to be out and about, sharing his opinions with everyone about everything, whether they wanted it or not.
The cart has recently been passed on to the third older dog to use for as long as she needs it.
When the time comes for the cart to be passed on again, Basher will again post on local Facebook community pages to let people know it’s available. Then, it will go to the next dog in need of mobility help.
When asked about sharing Herzog’s story and creating a legacy, Basher said: “Herzog was and is my heart and soul.
“Although the pain and heartache of losing him are unbearable and something I’ll carry with me always, I wouldn’t change our life together for anything.”
She added: “He was the best boy I could have wished for, and what we shared doesn’t happen for everyone; it was very special.”
