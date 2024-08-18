Billy Basher with Herzog.

Basher said after recovering from the attack, he was left “wobbly in his back end, like a drunk man”. But he could still do everything he did before.

At 14 years old, Herzog started slowing down but still had his engaging attitude and spark in his eyes. Basher noticed he spent more time lying down to watch and bark at everyone and their dogs while on walks.

The older dog still wanted to be out and about, sharing his opinions with everyone about everything, whether they wanted it or not.

Because he couldn’t walk as far as he wanted, Basher and her friend converted a kids’ bike trailer specially for Herzog.

The pair made the trailer longer and added layers of cushioning to make sure the ageing dog could lie down comfortably.

At first, Herzog wasn’t too sure about the cart but, as soon as he realised what it was for, Basher couldn’t keep him out of it.

“To say he enjoyed his cart is an understatement; three to four times a day we would go ... miles every day ... and he would be smiling and barking, taking it all in,” Basher said.

Across Hawke’s Bay, in and out of shops, meeting many people, Herzog would be happily barking all the way, head held high with the wind blowing through his fur.

Basher said the only time he was quiet in his cart was when it came time to get back in the car and go home.

“He learnt real fast how to plant his back paws in one place and his front paws in another, pushing back so I couldn’t lift him out. I didn’t mind, though,” she said.

After Herzog’s passing, every time Basher looked at pictures of him in his cart, seeing the enjoyment on his face made her want to share that with other dogs.

“It’s also a way to keep Herzog’s memory alive, which he deserves, being such a special boy,” she said.

Basher added: “It brings me joy to know other dogs and owners are using it and I hope it keeps going for a long time yet.”

The cart has recently been passed on to the third older dog to use for as long as she needs it.

When the time comes for the cart to be passed on again, Basher will again post on local Facebook community pages to let people know it’s available. Then, it will go to the next dog in need of mobility help.

When asked about sharing Herzog’s story and creating a legacy, Basher said: “Herzog was and is my heart and soul.

“Although the pain and heartache of losing him are unbearable and something I’ll carry with me always, I wouldn’t change our life together for anything.”

She added: “He was the best boy I could have wished for, and what we shared doesn’t happen for everyone; it was very special.”

Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz