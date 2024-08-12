The Year 13 Scholarship, which is offered annually by EIT, covers one year of tuition fees.

For students looking to further their education after high school, it is the time of the year when scholarship application deadlines start coming up.

EIT is once again offering students (ākonga) in their last year of school the opportunity to apply for a limited number of Year-13 scholarships.

The scholarship, offered annually by EIT, covers one year of free tuition fees.

The scholarship supports school leavers across the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions to study any one of EIT’s degrees or selected level-5 diploma programmes that lead to a degree.

Students who live outside the region may be eligible for the scholarship in some programmes that are available nationwide.