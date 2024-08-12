Advertisement
EIT offers study opportunities with Year 13 Scholarships

The Year 13 Scholarship, which is offered annually by EIT, covers one year of tuition fees.

For students looking to further their education after high school, it is the time of the year when scholarship application deadlines start coming up.

EIT is once again offering students (ākonga) in their last year of school the opportunity to apply for a limited number of Year-13 scholarships.

The scholarship, offered annually by EIT, covers one year of free tuition fees.

The scholarship supports school leavers across the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions to study any one of EIT’s degrees or selected level-5 diploma programmes that lead to a degree.

Students who live outside the region may be eligible for the scholarship in some programmes that are available nationwide.

EIT liaison advisor MacKenzie Ninomiya said the scholarship offered school students in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti the opportunity to remain at home and study what they were interested in.

“Some of our students are still surprised that they can study a degree locally. We’ve got some really specialised degrees, which are well-renowned across the country.”

Degree study available locally includes EIT’s Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Science; the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts, based at Toihoukura in Tairāwhiti; and the Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing.”

“We’ve got some degrees that are open to students nationwide, but primarily we want to focus on our Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti students to keep them local,” Ninomiya said.

It was not only cheaper for students because they could live at home, but they would also have wraparound support from whānau, she said.

“They also benefit from a lower student loan at the end of the degree.”

Applications close on September 27 and more information can be found at eit.ac.nz/students/year13scholarship/.

To register interest in the Year 13 Scholarship email yr13@eit.ac.nz.

