Creative Arts Napier known as CAN wants to let locals know they are here and its doors are open to everyone.

OPINION

We are loving the mild autumn weather at CAN as we head into May and look forward to some exciting exhibitions and events.

CAN proudly showcases the first of what will become an annual event, the CAN Managers Invitational.

The first exhibition “Off the Wall”, opened on Friday, April 26, in our Main Gallery. The vision is a showcase of work by six selected artists who specialise in creating unique wall-hung 3D art.

Featuring Zandra Schofield, Lauren Claire, Tony Harrington, Eliza Koski-Taylor, Erica Toh, and Blair Collins, this exhibition will be leaping off the wall in our Main Gallery until 12pm on Thursday, May 10.

Off the Wall, on show at CAN from April 26 to May 9

‘The Rook Story’, an exhibition by Kate White, is a visual unfolding of a book written by the artist’s daughter in 2021.

These latest images include oil paintings and drawings on recycled pallet wood and rubbish wood found in skips, analogous to the trend of treating imported animals as redundant to the retro-engineered scenery.

The works depict rooks brought, without their permission, to New Zealand in 1862 and capture their character and beauty in an attempt to tell their story before they are gone.

‘The Rook Story’ is nesting in our small gallery until 12pm on Thursday, May 10.

‘The Rook Story’ an exhibition by Kate White.

Last week, we were delighted to find Michele Jung, Christine Parnell and Julie Mello painting CAN in the warm sunshine.

These talented artists enjoy getting together all over the region to produce their very beautiful works ‘en plein air’, and we were blown away by their individual renderings of our galleries.

These paintings will be for sale in our foyer soon, and Michele, Julie, and Christine are gifting 50 per cent of the proceeds to CAN to help us continue to support local artists.

We are pleased to welcome Susan Rickard to the CAN Foyer this May with her exhibition ‘All Sorts’. Susan is 72 and currently lives at Voguehaven Rest Home, where she enjoys painting.

After suffering health setbacks in 2023, she is finally able to return to painting, a much-loved pastime.

Having the opportunity to showcase her work again has renewed her inspiration to continue her passion. This exhibition in the CAN foyer, which is showing throughout May, features paintings from the last few years in Hawke’s Bay.

Artists, Julie Mello (left), Michele Jung and Christine Parnell painting the CAN building.

Coming up in the CAN workshop, especially for Mother’s Day, Sophia Rieter from So Floral Studios.

Sophia, originally from here, trained as a florist in Sydney and now resides in Raglan. She loves getting back to Hawke’s Bay to offer her workshops.

The workshop includes a demo of how to make the design, plus support throughout. A flower bar is set up so you can choose your desired colours. All materials plus light refreshments are provided. For all the details and to book, visit www.sofloralstudio.com

Sophia Rieter from So Floral Studios.

Ema Frost is coming to Napier as part of the celebration at CAN of Napier City’s relationship with Tomakomai Japan.

Have you ever wanted to try Kintsugi? It’s an ancient Japanese art form where you fix broken pottery with gold – making its imperfections its beauty.

I’m sure there are a few of you who have been saving a broken piece and not quite knowing what to do with it. If not, Ema will have plenty spare at the CAN workshop from 10.30am to 12.30 pm on Saturday, May 25.

Ema is also excited to share her new workshop, making Japanese Incense. Kyoto has some of the oldest incense makers and is still thriving today; it is a big industry in Japan as incense is used daily.

In this workshop, Ema will share and show you the different types of incense used daily in Japan, and you will get to make your own Japanese incense cones.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

You will take away your set of aromatic incense cones plus your new skills. This workshop runs from 2pm-4pm on Saturday, May 25. For all the details and to book, visit www.emafrost.com

Next up in our Main Gallery, a group of artists who collaborate from their studios on Napier hill, the self-titled Ahuriri Hill Artists bring their new collective exhibition ‘Fragments’ down the hill to CAN, May 10 – 23.

And in our Small Gallery, Cheryl Simpson is selling her expressionist, abstract realism portrait studies, May 10 – 23.

Come along to this double CAN Opener on Friday 10 May at 5pm, all welcome.