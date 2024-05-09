Skye urgently needs a foster home or forever home.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay, which do a lot of dog fostering and rehoming, have five bigger dogs up for adoption.

Three dogs are about to celebrate their first birthdays. One urgently needs a forever or foster home, and another is well into his third year of looking for a home.

Fifteen-month-old staffy, ridgeback cross Skye is urgently looking for a foster or forever home.

Skye is a sweet-natured dog that is good with kids and other dogs.

She would suit being able to come and go from inside to sleep comfortably. She loves to snuggle and go on adventures.

One of Skye’s biggest needs from a new home is stability.

Mauri, a two-and-a-half-year-old huntaway cross, is looking for a new family after being given up by his original family.

The adoption post on Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay Facebook page said, “If we are unable to find somewhere for Skye, she will need to go to the boarding kennels, which is not ideal as this will set her back. She is a very people-social dog.”

Mauri is the next Pound Pooches dog looking for a home. His name in Māori means life source.

Mauri is a two-and-a-half-year-old huntaway cross, that has been given up by his original owners and needs company.

The older dog gets along well with other dogs, cats and humans. He would suit a family that can dedicate a decent amount of time to him and give him regular exercise.

Well-mannered 11-month-old pup Alfie is looking for a forever home to call his own.

Back for the second time is 11-month-old Alfie, who was featured in Adopt a Dog last month alongside his brother Archie, who is also still in foster care.

Alfie and his brother Archie have been cared for by Christine Batista and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay’s team of foster parents for some time.

Most dogs approved for adoption by Napier City Council Animal Control are assisted by Christine and her supporters.

Eleven-month-old mastiff cross Archie is looking for his forever home.

Alfie is well-behaved, a quick learner, and good with other dogs. His ideal home would be an active family with older children or other canines.

Archie is placid, walks well on a lead and is generally good with other dogs and people. He recently learned how to play fetch. Like his brother, Archie would suit a home with older children aged 10 and over.

The two brothers are mastiff crosses that have had a rough start in life and were abandoned, left tied to a fence.

Last but not least is Bruno, an energetic Staffordshire cross that loves to play.

Energetic Staffordshire Bruno would love someone new to play with.

He would suit a family who already have dogs or a life with someone who can be home for at least some of each day, as he prefers company.

He loves going for walks and prefers sleeping with humans to being in a crate or kennel.

All five dogs are up for adoption and looking for a family to call their own. But, if you are looking for a furry friend and one of the dogs featured isn’t for you, other pups and adult dogs are looking for homes.

If you are interested in any of these dogs, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information, including alternative photos.

Adoption fees apply.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman wants to thank Christine Batista and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay for the care, attention and safe environments these caregivers provide.