Creative Arts Napier known as CAN wants to let locals know they are here and its doors are open to everyone.

Creative Arts Napier known as CAN wants to let locals know they are here and its doors are open to everyone.

OPINION

We enjoyed a fabulous evening of Japanese culture at Creative Arts Napier for our opening of the Napier Tomakomai Sister City Commemoration Exhibition.

We invite you to visit this exhibition, which features a collection of stunning Japanese kimonos and artefacts until Wednesday, June 5. Over the two weeks, a series of Japanese-themed workshops will be held; please see the Creative Arts Napier‘s (CAN) website for details.

Kinuko Iko will conduct a traditional Japanese tea ceremony at the gallery on Sunday, June 2, at 11am, in between our “drop-in” origami workshops. Anyone interested in coming along is welcome.

Kinuko Iko (left) and Keiko Tsujiyama in the gallery on opening night.

It’s that time of year again to brave the elements and check out CAN’s annual Winter Artisan Market. Call your friends and come along on Friday, June 7, between 5 and 7pm to have the first pick of all the market stalls at our fun market opening night.

Enjoy late-night shopping at the cosy CAN with refreshments provided by our wonderful sponsors, Crab Farm Winery. You can also come along to browse the market during the day. The Winter Artisan Market will be snug in the CAN main gallery and open seven days a week from Friday, June 6, to Thursday, June 20.

Our artisan markets provide a fabulous opportunity for locals and visitors to buy gorgeous handcrafted goodies from Hawke’s Bay creatives. If you want to shop local and support artists, now is your chance.

This market will be packed with beautiful homewares, a wide range of textiles, natural products, baby gifts, jewellery, woodwork, glassware, paintings and prints, candles, ceramics and more.

Forget the humdrum of mass-produced plastic that ends up in landfills. Give unique gifts that are made to treasure. Everything is made with love and passion, and many of our creators maintain sustainable practices. We are excited to introduce quite a few new vendors to this market with their unique and beautiful offerings and, of course, welcome back some of your favourites.

A snapshot from the CAN Summer Artisan Market.

We are delighted to introduce Dallas Vakarian Wilcox with her debut solo exhibition, Trash To Treasure, which will open in our small gallery on Friday, June 7, from 5 to 7pm and run until June 20.

Dallas is a 26-year-old artist and recent graduate of a Bachelor of Creative Practice with Honours from EIT (Eastern Institute of Technology). Though she’s been drawing since she was old enough to hold a pencil, she has only been seriously painting for three years.

A bit of a hoarder at heart, Dallas loves to collect all kinds of objects and was inspired while studying from home to paint these collections. The juxtaposition of sentimental items and less glamorous objects that linger around the home creates a “still life self-portrait” and a glimpse into the artist’s identity.

Come along on opening night to possibly meet Dallas and view her work and our other current exhibitions.

Emerging Artist Dallas Vakarian Wilcox.

We have an interesting new Gelli plate Printmaking workshop coming up on Saturday, June 10, from 10am to 3pm.

Artist and tutor Helen Dynes will share tips, techniques, and inspirations for creating beautiful artworks using gelli plates in the studio and later at home.

Gelli printing is a relatively new form of printmaking that uses flexible printing plates to create textures and layers of colour.

Gelli plates are flexible, reusable printing plates that allow you to make monoprints without a large, expensive press. Paint, paper, gelli plates and rollers will be supplied, but if you wish to use any particular papers, bring them along.

This workshop is suitable for beginners and anyone with previous experience using gelli plates. Visit our website, www.thecan.co.nz, for more information or to book online. Limited places are available, so bookings are essential.