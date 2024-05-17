Ahuriri Hill artists Graham Stichbury (left), Raewyn Harris, Ros Patterson, Shirley De Luca and Jill Fitzmaurice.

OPINION

We enjoyed a fantastic evening at CAN last Friday, celebrating the opening of the mixed-media Fragments Exhibition by a group of Ahuriri Hill artists in our Main Gallery alongside Cheryl Simpson’s collection of paintings in the Small Gallery.

Both exhibitions are here until May 23. Make sure you don’t miss them.

Local painter Cheryl Simpson's art on show at CAN in May.

We are delighted to announce the opening of the Napier and Tomakomai Sister City Commemoration Exhibition on Friday, May 24, from 5pm to 7pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy some Japanese culture, cuisine, artefacts, art and the story of our sister city relationship. This celebration forms part of Napier City’s 150-year anniversary celebrations.

Alongside the main exhibition, we are looking forward to welcoming Auckland-based artist Ema Frost into our Small Gallery with her exhibition For the Love of Japan, inspired by Ema’s travels and love for Japanese culture and tradition.

A Japanese wedding dress – Uchikake – donated to Napier City in 2010.

With a hint of Kiwi culture and whimsy, Ema has been captivating her fans with her unique and charming style of prints and ceramics.

Her bright colours give life to beautiful images, the inspiration of which comes from Ema’s fascination and deep respect for the mystery and magic found in Maori and Japanese folklore.

Ema is also offering Kintsugi and Japanese incense workshops here on May 25. Check out our website for all the details for these popular workshops or contact bookings@thecan.co.nz.

Peter Gleeson’s Japanese-inspired works are showing in our foyer this May. Peter is a digital artist based in Napier, living in a house and studio he shares with his wife and four cats. He takes inspiration from his travels around New Zealand and Japan, often reimagining photos he has taken on his travels.

Ema Frost hand-painting one of her ceramics.

You can expand your knowledge of Japanese culture with our popular Art of Sushi Making workshop. Led by expert tutor Izumi Edmonds, this workshop is not just about preparing, rolling, and cutting your own batch of Japanese sushi.

It’s a journey into the heart of Japanese culinary arts. Join us on Saturday, June 1, and register online through our website to secure your spot.

You can also drop into CAN on Sunday, June 2, and learn the art of traditional Japanese origami. Tutor Djany Tanabe will guide you in creating three simple designs.

All materials are provided, and there’s no need to register, just pay a $5 koha on the day. Session times are 10am to 11am and noon to 1pm.

Later this winter, we have an exciting opportunity for local photographers: an open invitation to submit a photographic work to exhibit for sale in a CAN collective showcase exhibition, The Golden Hour.

The period of the day is one hour before the sun sets or after it rises when the light is warmer and softer than usual, so photographs taken during this time have a pleasing quality.

Submissions close on June 30 and are limited to one entry per person. Registrations for this exhibition are now live on our website.

The opening celebration for The Golden Hour will take place on Friday, July 19, from 5pm to 7pm, and the exhibition will run until August 1 in our Main Gallery.